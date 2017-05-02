What is Windows 10S? Microsoft's Chrome OS rival explained

Microsoft has finally unveiled Windows 10S – and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Windows 10S is a stripped-down version of Microsoft’s main desktop operating system, designed for schools.

This new OS features a simplified, redesigned home screen and takes a similar strategy to Google’s Chrome OS. Windows 10S is significantly more locked down than the normal version of Windows 10 and will only let students install applications from the central Windows Store.

The move is designed to stop students installing malicious software, but will also stop schools from taking advantage of freeware applications such as GIMP, a popular free alternative to Photoshop.

Microsoft hasn’t revealed Windows 10S’s system requirements but has confirmed it will run on "the full range of Windows 10 hardware, from the Surface Book to cheap laptops."

Asus, Acer, Dell, Samsung, Toshiba and Fujitsu are creating Windows 10S devices which will launch "in coming months", with pricing starting at $189 (around £146).

Teachers will be able to update any Windows 10 Pro device to Windows 10S free of charge. The OS will also come with a free one-year subscription to Minecraft Education Edition. Microsoft Office 365 and Intune for Education will also be free with Windows 10S.

We’ll be updating this article as further information becomes available. Make sure to check back regularly.