The next iPhone might not be called what you think

Most reports and rumours have it that Apple will launch three iPhones this year, two of which will be iterative updates widely thought to be the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus.

But the other model is said to be a major iPhone update, and anticipation is high for the handset we've all been expecting will be called the iPhone 8.

Some, however, have maintained Apple will actually use 'iPhone X' for the upcoming device, seeing as it's the 10th anniversary model.

Related: iPhone 7

But it seems 'iPhone 8' and 'iPhone X' could both be off the mark, if a new report from Japanese site Mac Otakara, is to be believed.

The site has thrown the name 'iPhone Edition' into the mix, which isn't all that far-fetched considering the premium Apple Watch is currently called the Apple Watch Edition.

What's more, the site claims much of what we've heard regarding the iPhone 8's possible specs could be a tad premature.

Analysts have predicted such features as a curved OLED screen and the loss of the home button but these features are by no means guaranteed according to Mac Otakara.

The report says Apple is indeed testing such features, requesting the aforementioned parts for prototypes, but there are apparently several other prototypes being looked at, and no final decisions have been made.

At this point, it's claimed Apple has only decided on a dual camera setup, wireless charging, a Lightning connector, and a 5-inch screen size for the upcoming handset.

And if that wasn't enough, the report drops a further bombshell by claiming the iPhone 8 (or Edition) will be announced alongside the rumoured iPhone 7S and 7S Plus later this year, but won't go on sale at the same time.

If true, there's no way to know when the premium iPhone model will hit stores, but we'd hope to see it before the year is over.

While Mac Otakara has a decent record when it comes to iPhone rumours, there's no way to verify the claims in the article, and the source of the information remains unclear at this point.

In other words, as with all these rumours and reports, apply a hefty does of skepticism to these latest claims, and stay tuned for more in the coming months.

WATCH: iPhone 8 – What you need to know

Let us know what you think of 'iPhone Edition' in the comments.