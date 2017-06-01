What is Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+? Best features explained

Qualcomm has announced its latest charging standard - QuickCharge 4+. The successor to Quick Charge 4 brings a number of discernible benefits to future handsets running the firm’s Snapdragon 835 chipsets.

When the firm announced Quick Charge 4 with the Snapdragon 835 processor, it promised to take a device from empty to 50% in just 15 minutes.

With Quick Charge 4+ that is now 15% faster.

Qualcomm is also promising devices will be up to 3 degrees celsius cooler while charging, meaning the new standard is also safer.

There are also efficiency gains of up to 30%, which is ideal if you’re replenishing your phone from a portable battery pack.

Qualcomm is also promising the following benefits, on top of those provided by Quick Charge 4:

Dual Charge: already an option in earlier versions, but now more powerful, Dual Charge includes a second power management IC in the device. Charging a device via Dual Charge divides the charge current, allowing for lower thermal dissipation and reduced charge time.

Intelligent Thermal Balancing: a further enhancement to Dual Charge, intelligent thermal balancing is engineered to move current via the coolest path autonomously, eliminating hot spots for optimized power delivery

Advanced Safety Features: Quick Charge 4 already includes rigorous built-in safety protocols. Quick Charge 4+ goes one step further and is designed to monitor both the case and connector temperature levels simultaneously. This extra layer of protection helps ward against overheating and short-circuit or damage to the Type-C connector.

Unfortunately, none of these benefits will be coming to existing handsets as they’re hardware based.

So far, only one device, the Nubia Z17, will support Quick Charge 4+. However, we can probably expect future Snapdragon 835 devices to incorporate the tech as the year goes on.

50% charge in 15 minutes, and now even faster? Have we ever had it better as tech fans? Share your thoughts in the comments below.