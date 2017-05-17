Google has kicked off its annual I/O developer conference by announcing a new AI photography technology, Google Lens. Here's what you need to know.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took the stage at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, to kick off Google I/O 2017 – and the first big reveal of the keynote has us rather excited.

Google Lens is the company's newest AI initiative, and it's an intelligent photo-recognition technology.

Working within Google's Assistant and Photos apps, Google Lens lets you point your smartphone's camera at an object and trigger an intelligent response.

Giving one instance of how the technology will work, Pichai said:

“Invoke Google Lens from your Assistant, point your lens at it, and we can tell you what flower it is.”

But it was his next example that looked like the real game-changer.

Pichai revealed that if you point Google Lens at a Wi-Fi password (such as the ones positioned awkwardly on the back of a router) and take a photo, Google won't just snap the shot; it'll connect you to the internet automatically.

Google Lens is set to be integrated into Google Assistant and Google Photos, with Pichai saying it will "come to other products" in due course.

We can't wait to get our hands on Google Lens, so stay tuned for more as we get to grips with what the new AI feature is capable of.

Related: Google Pixel 2

Excited by Google Lens? Share your thoughts in the comments below.