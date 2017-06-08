What is Direct Reality? Microsoft files trademark for holographic gaming tech

Tech is enabling us to experience all kinds of new realities... there’s virtual, augmented and mixed reality platforms out there, but it looks like Microsoft is about to introduce another; direct reality.

Ahead of the firm’s E3 press conference, it has emerged there company has applied to trademark the term ‘Direct Reality.’

Given this appears to have a gaming focus, there’s half a chance we might see what this is all about during the event on Sunday.

Related: Microsoft E3 press conference preview

Picked up by Gamespot, the trademark application covers "computer game software,” "online computer game software," and "computer software for holographic applications."

Holographic is clearly the key word here. Could Microsoft be working on a gaming solution that becomes available through the company’s HoloLens headset?

The trademark was only filed on June 2, so it could be that any reveal on this is a long way away. However, the timing is conspicuous.

Microsoft has already confirmed there’ll be no news about Xbox VR during the E3 press conference, so an announcement on whatever Direct Reality turns out to be might not be imminent.

The company is planning to detail the Project Scorpio console in full detail during the event, which kicks off at 10pm UK time on Sunday night. It’ll also be streamed in 4K for the first time.

What do you think Microsoft is up to here? Do you expect the tech to debut this weekend? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.