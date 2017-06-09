What is a hung parliament? The sensational 2017 general election result explained

General Election Results 2017: What is a hung parliament and what happens now?

The votes have been counted and the result is a sensational one, with the 2017 UK General Election resulting in a hung parliament. But what exactly is that and what happens now? After one of the most dramatic elections in recent memory, our guide explains what happens next, after Theresa May's Tories suffered shocking losses to Jeremy Corbyn's revitalised Labour party.

The UK went to the polls on June 8 to vote for the party they hope will make up the next government. Except, no party secured an outright majority, meaning Westminster will have its third hung parliament since 1974.

But what does that actually mean?

Put simply, a hung parliament is when no single party wins enough seats to form a majority government.

The threshold is securing 326 of the 650 available seats in the House of Commons, and while the Tories will come close to this figure, they won't exceed it, having lost more than 30 seats to Labour in the general election.

What happens next is less clear cut, and things could play out in a couple of ways.

As the party with the highest number of seats, the Tories get first dibs at forming the next government – but only if incumbent PM Theresa May stays on. Otherwise, Jeremy Corbyn and Labour will be presented with the opportunity as the next largest party.

While May is under serious pressure to resign after the result, we'd expect the Conservatives to keep the most serious in-fighting under wraps for now and give themselves this opportunity to govern, albeit with a significantly weaker mandate.

Assuming this is the case, then there are two possibilites. The first would see the Tories attempt to secure a Commons majority, but this will only happen if they can succesfully cozy up to Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). The price of such an alliance will likely be a significant softening of the Tories' 'hard Brexit' stance – and maybe even a second EU referendum.

Failing that, the Tories can govern on a minority basis if they find enough common ground with smaller parties to secure a 'confidence and supply' deal, whereby they are backed on large matters like the Budget, and offer certain policy concessions in return.

The hand-wringing is already under way, so the Tories should announce their plans when parliament resumes on Monday June 12, but whatever they're able to cobble together, they still must also pass a vote of confidence in parliament on June 17.

Should the Conservatives fail to secure an agreement, then a coalition between Jeremy Corbyn's Labour, the Lib Dems, Greens, SNP, and Northern Ireland's nationalist parties could see them secure a majority government, though this seems like a long shot at this stage.

That's what's going on at the moment, but should any other major developments occur, we'll be sure to update this guide with all the latest information.

Satisfied by the outcome? Still have questions? Let us know in the comments below.