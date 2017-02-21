EE Air Masts will fly 4G to UK black spots – by drones and balloons

UK mobile network provider EE has unveiled its airborne 4G 'Air Masts' technology. But what is it and how exactly does it work? We reveal all about the drones and balloons set to fly high-speed mobile connectivity to the country's 'black spots'.

Air Masts are essentially flying mobile networks designed to carry high-speed mobile connectivity to the UK's hardest to reach areas.

EE's Air Masts initiative has been in development for a couple of years, with the project first outlined in 2015 as part of the company's 'Signalling the Future' investment programme. Enter 2017 and the company has revealed the fruits of its labour at an exclusive press event at London's Oval cricket ground.

The first raft of 'Air Masts will be carried by balloons, with drones bearing 4G speeds set to be introduced in the next year or two, according to EE's representatives.

The photo above shows an Air Mast drone in action, though the British weather was in typically fickle form today.

"When we look at our network, rural areas are where most of the work and focus is now needed. But it's also where it's the hardest. Connecting rural Britain is one of the hardest things we have to do," said EE CEO Marc Allera announcing the new technology.

The technology is currently patent pending, with uVue signed up as the firm's partner to devleop the drone hardware.

EE admitted that it could still encounter regulatory challenges trying to send its Air Masts into the sky, but added that it was actively working with Ofcom to address any potential issues.

As well as carrying 4G data to rural areas, EE confirmed that VoLTE calling would be supported by its Air Masts.

The Air Mast drones and balloons will be joined by a new fleet of EE rapid response vehicles, which are designed to support the company's emergency services network during local outages and maintenance periods.

Is your area covered by ample 4G? Let us know in the comments below.