Westworld Season 2: Release date, news, rumours and all you need to know

Westworld Season 2: What's the latest on the second season of Westworld? We've got all the plot, cast and release date information you need.

Warning: Spoilers for the first season ahead.

With Game of Thrones nearing its end, HBO needed a new hit to fill the gap. Enter Westworld. The channel's latest premium offering proved popular when the unsettling events of its first season played out last year, which naturally left us all wanting more.

Luckily, there's a second season on the way, and we're expecting big things from the new instalment of this big-budget sci-fi western. Here's all we know so far.

Westworld Season 2 – Release date

Back in November 2016, HBO renewed the show for 10 new episodes following the success of the first season. Programming president Casey Bloys spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the show, suggesting a mid-2018 release for the second season:

“My suspicion is sometime in 2018 because of how big the world is and what goes into shooting it. So I don’t have a date exactly — they’re going to have to map it out and write the scripts — but my guess is sometime in ’18.”

Luke Hemsworth, who plays head of park security, Stubbs, on the show, spoke to The Independent about the positive aspects of the delay in getting the show back to air:

"They don't want to go in doing what they were doing last time, where they were under the cosh the whole time. They want to go in with a clear plan – A to Z and everything in between."

Westworld Season 2 – Filming

Earlier this year, we got word from none other than the Man In Black himself, Ed Harris, that the second season would begin filming in summer 2017. The actor told Radio 4's Front Row, shooting will start "probably June or July," but it seems that was slightly off.

As Fox 13 reports, the season will begin filming in October this year, in Utah. That's according to a filing with the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development, which also reveals the shoot is scheduled to wrap at the end of November. Post-production is then said to last until April next year.

We're sure the entire show won't be shot in a month, so perhaps the crew has begun shooting on soundstages already, as per Ed Harris' prediction. Either way, production for the show is most certainly underway.

Westworld Season 2 – Plot

So, what can we expect from the new season? Well, co-creator and executive producer Jonathan Nolan partially revealed the name of season 2's first episode earlier this year. Nolan posted a photo of the episode's script, with the title partially obscured, reading: 'Journey into N...'.

We're not entirely sure what the 'N' is, and the title doesn't give all that much away, but we can't help feeling excited by this morsel of season 2 info.

Unfortunately, details about the story are few and far between at this point, with Nolan and co-creator Lisa Joy keeping the information under wraps thus far. However, Nolan has revealed that we won't be picking up where season 1 left off, telling Entertainment Weekly : “We are definitely not picking up right where we left off”.

Of course, season 1 ended in dramatic fashion, with the hosts set to turn on their human masters following Dr. Ford's (Anthony Hopkins) gruesome departure from the series. And it seems the second instalment will be a turbulent affair, with Nolan revealing: "If the first season was defined by control, the second season is defined by chaos."

"Ford has set in motion what he thinks is a plan. The nature of that plan is something we explore in the second season – what his intentions are. Are they to let Dolores or the other Hosts escape? Are they simply to teach the human guests a lesson?"

We'll also get a closer look at how the park's attendants create the hosts themselves, with Nolan revealing the hosts are "closer to biological than they are to mechanical."

One thing that seems certain is that we'll get a look at other parks. Last season's finale gave us a glimpse of a Samurai-themed alternative to Westworld, and both Michael Crichton's original 1973 book and it's film adaptation featured a Roman World and Medieval World alongside WestWorld. That said, Nolan, speaking at Comic Con in New York, has confirmed that neither of these two worlds will feature in season 2 of Westworld. That doesn't necessarily mean we won't see those worlds in a future season, and it still seems likely we'll see more of Samurai World this time around.

Nolan and wife Lisa Joy, who co-created and writes on Westworld, spoke to the Hollywood Reporter, with Nolan saying: “We will ultimately encounter other worlds. Just when and where remains to be seen”. Not confirmation of more Samurai world, by any means, but Joy added: “it’s wonderful to work with actors we haven’t worked with before. This allows us a lot of access to Asian actors and the Asian community”.

Whatever the producers have in-store for season 2, it seems Reddit users have managed to figure out at least one of the big twists for the season. Nolan told Deadline: "Reddit has already figured out the third episode twist. So, we’re changing that right now." Although the team has changed the storyline, it's probably best to stay away from Reddit if you don't want to ruin any of the planned storylines.

Westworld Season 2 – Cast

Last season saw the death of Anthony Hopkins' Dr Ford, who departed the show in spectacular fashion in the final episode, bringing his grand plan for the great host revolt to fruition. All of which suggests he won't be showing up in season 2. However, the online sleuths and theorists have floated the idea that Ford was making a host version of himself in his secret lab, which would mean Hopkins could return in host-form for the second go round.

Speaking on the subject, Jonathan Nolan told Hollywood Reporter: “I think with this show, you want to assume nothing.” Meanwhile, Hopkins spoke to The Mirror in December about his possible return, saying: “Nobody knows anything. I don’t know anything. I cannot give any answers as I don’t know.” It's unsure for now, then, but Dr Ford's return seems like a definite possibility at this point.

Also seemingly dispatched last season was Elsie (Shannon Woodward). Strangled by Bernard, the up and coming programmer was offed after getting too close to uncovering Dr Ford's plans. But it seems Elsie could yet return, as an Easter egg on the show's official site suggests she may still be in play.

Redditer 'renwood' has managed to uncover a message in the site's code which appears after typing "reverie" into the admin panel. Translating the code into hex, then Base64, 'renwood' uncovered a recording of Elsie saying "hello?". Could it be that the programmer returns for season 2? It seems highly likely.

Elsewhere, Ed Harris' Man In Black looks likely to return, with Harris telling BBC Radio 4: "I was just talking to Jonah Nolan last night, who’s a creator of this thing [Westworld] with his wife Lisa Joy, and yeah, they’re doing another season. They’re going to do 10 more episodes, and I will be involved.”

Jimmi Simpson, who played a younger version of the MIB, seems less likely for season 2. Earlier this year, he told Cinema Blend it's "unclear" whether he'll be involved and is unlikely to return. That said, his departure is by no means confirmed, and it could be that we hear more about his involvement in the coming months. Interestingly, Simpson added: "I wouldn’t be surprised if William showed up Season 3 or something.”

It's pretty much a sure thing Thandie Newton's Maeve will return, having escaped the park at the end of last season, while Dolores is also a sure bet.Here's Dolores actor Evan Rachel Wood gearing up for filming, writing : "Corset training has started again. Which can only mean one thing. A certain TV show is starting again very soon.... "

A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Westworld Season 2 – Trailers

At this point, there's been no official trailers for the second season. HBO is likely to start promoting the show later in 2017, however, so stay tuned as we'll be adding any trailers to this page as soon as they become available.

Westworld Season 2 – Images

As with trailers, there's been no official images from HBO for season 2 as yet. We're expecting some to arrive in the near future, with filming set to get underway very soon, so stay tuned.

Let us know what you want to see from season 2 in the comments.