Wembley Stadium now has the UK’s fastest mobile data speeds

Most folks envision Wembley Stadium as a place to witness sporting and musical magic unfold in the flesh, rather than via a smartphones screen.

However, that hasn’t stopped EE teaming up with Qualcomm and Sony Mobile to demonstrate Europe’s first Gigabit LTE network at the national stadium.

Using the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, running on the Gigabit LTE enabled Snapdragon 835 SoC, EE was able to demonstrate speeds more than twice as fast as the UK’s fastest commercial broadband speeds.

Related: What is 5G?

With download speeds of 750Mbps and 110Mbps uploads, it’ll enable 4K HDR streaming from Amazon Prime, extreme data plan permitting of course.

That's down to the 5.5-inch 4K HDR Ultra HD screen on the Xperia XZ Premium, the first mainstream handset to arrive with the spec.

The trio of companies also say it’ll speed up downloads of large files via Google Drive and assist with downloading video for offline use.

The latest upgrades to EEs 4G network are considered the first major step towards 5G.

Currently the network's fastest speeds are available in Cardiff and London’s Tech City, with more major areas gaining the new speeds heading into 2018.

We've reached out to EE to confirm whether the new speed will be a permanent fixture at Wembley.

Are you unsatisfied with your 4G experience? Should EE be focusing on more consistent high speeds around the nation? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.