We might not be seeing Deux Ex for a while

Deus Ex

The Deus Ex franchise has been “placed on hiatus” according to a recent report by Eurogamer.

It seems Square Enix made the decision to halt the franchise in response to poor sales of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, which launched to relatively positive reception last year.

In addition, the company recently announced a multi-title partnership with Marvel Entertainment, with Eidos Montreal being named as one of its primary developers alongside Crystal Dynamics.

Mankind Divided concludes with a number of unanswered plot threads, many of which remain a mystery with the release of upcoming DLC. It’s unlikely fans will see some resolution anytime soon.

Upon first playing Mankind Divided we were incredibly impressed, but the full package failed to win over Games Editor Brett Phipps in his review.

“Deus Ex: Mankind Divided could – and should – have been amazing. All the ingredients were there: an intriguing premise, engaging and mature narrative themes, solid gameplay foundations and a beautiful look. However, the rushed plot, nonsensical conclusion, under-developed characters and continued shortcomings in combat mean this is a title which fails to live up to its potential.”

Are you a big fan of Deux Ex? Let us know in the comments.

