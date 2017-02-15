We have our first look at FIFA 18 on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch release of FIFA 18 has been shown off in a brief Japanese advertisement for the console.

FIFA 18 receives some considerable screen time in the new trailer, sharing the spotlight with Dragon Quest Heroes as a few friends duke it out on the console.

From what we can tell, it seems to be shaping up pretty well. Recent rumours speculated that the Switch version will be based on the PS3/360 builds of FIFA 18, although EA has insisted it’s being “built from the ground-up” for Switch.

"We are custom-building a FIFA version for the Nintendo Switch. It will be FIFA 18, and it will obviously be later this year when FIFA 18 comes out," EA’s Chief Operating Officer Peter Moore in a recent interview with Gamereactor.

Time will tell whether the Nintendo Switch version can match up to its PS4/Xbox One counterparts, and it’ll have to incorporate worthwhile online play and Ultimate Team to stand a chance.

Electronic Arts recently confirmed that The Journey will return in FIFA 18 with a new season featuring unique characters and storylines.

Nintendo Switch is set to launch worldwide on March 3, 2017.