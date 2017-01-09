Samsung tipped to unveil Galaxy S8 at MWC 2017

Galaxy S8 rumours have been doing the rounds since the S7 launched last year, and recently we've been hearing that Samsung will wait until April to launch its next flagship.

The company was originally expected to unveil the phone at MWC in February, but the latest rumours claim the company is pushing the launch back – perhaps due to the fallout from the Note 7 debacle.

But now, a new report from The Investor claims that Samsung will in fact launch the phone at the mobile tech conference in Barcelona in February.

Citing 'industry sources' the report suggests Samsung is producing a few Galaxy S8 handsets to show off at MWC, though the phone apparently still won't be available until mid-April.

“There is a possibility of the S8 phones being showcased a month or two ahead of the actual release date,” an anonymous source told The Investor.

The report also says the phone will begin mass production in March, and that Samsung is aiming to produce a record number of the handsets in comparison with previous S-series launches.

Another source told The Investor: "As the release date of the S8 has been postponed to mid-April, Samsung seems to have set a more ambitious goal than before to make up for the loss caused by the Note model, which has so far led Samsung’s smartphone business every first quarter."

Samsung lost around 7 trillion won last year, mostly down to the Note 7 global recall, and will be looking to recoup as much of that as it can with the launch of the Galaxy S8.

The South Korean firm was forced to recall its Note 7 phablet after widespread reports of overheating and explosions, and is expected to issue an official explanation for the issues this month.

While there's no way to confirm The Investor's report, it would make sense for Samsung to debut the phone at MWC, directly after revealing the results of its Note 7 investigation.

Such a move would shift attention away from the failed Note 7 and towards the future release of the S8.

The next Galaxy handset is expected to arrive with a 4K screen, SD830 chip, and a new AI assistant from Samsung, thought to be called 'Bixby'.

Confirmed details are sparse, however, so take all the latest reports with a pinch of salt. We'll have more in the coming weeks.

Let us know what you make of the latest report in the comments.