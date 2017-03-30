Watching online porn just got way more secure

Two of the most popular adult websites have announced they’re switching to the HTTPS protocol, enabling users to browse XXX content more safely and securely.

Pornhub has made the switch today, while sister site (metaphorically speaking) YouPorn will jump over to Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure on April 4.

Parent company MindGeek said the move will make the sites, ahem, “harder for third-parties to penetrate,” while making it easier for users to protect their identify and guard against content injection.

In the announcement the company pointed out that previously only three of the top 11 adult websites in the world had shifted to the secure protocol. This makes it five.

“Here at Pornhub, with more than 70 million daily visitors, we wanted to continue our concerted effort to maximize the privacy of our users, ensuring that what they do on our platform remains strictly confidential,” Pornhub vice president Corey Price said (via VentureBeat).

“With the switch to HTTPS we are able to protect their identity as well as safeguard them against exposure to malware by third parties.”

The move could be an important step forward for smut enthusiasts, given the activity in the United States this week.

Government protections to stop ISPs sharing your browsing history with advertisers have been slashed.

Using HTTPS will prevent the ISP tracking any data entered into websites, but it will not prevent the ISP seeing the domain name.

