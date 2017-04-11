Watch the Galaxy S8 run Nintendo GameCube games without a hitch

As if the Galaxy S8 needed any extra features to sell itself, the impressive new smartphone from Samsung has now been shown using its top-end hardware to run GameCube games.

A new video from YouTuber GuruAidTechSupport shows the flagship device using the Dolphin Emulator to emulate three different titles from the classic console.

And judging by the clip, the phone is more than capable of running the fairly demanding software without a hitch, demonstrating the power of this latest offering from Sammy.

Related: Galaxy S8+

GuruAid runs three different games on the handset: Super Smash Bros Mele, Super Mario Sunshine, and The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker.

The actual emulator doesn't look like the most user-friendly, simply because of the amount of on-screen buttons it's required to show in order to fully emulate the console's controls.

Still, despite the odd drop in frame rate, there's no doubt the games run well on the device, which comes packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 or Samsung's own Exynos 8895 chip depending on the region.

As the uploader notes during the video, Zelda was the best example of the emulator in action, running without any slowdown or frame-rate issues.

The GameCube launched in Japan in 2001

GuruAid also points out that the Galaxy S8 is "so much better" when it comes to running the games than last year's Galaxy S7, adding: "it doesn't even compare."

The phone itself will launch later this month, with the UK set to get the device on April 28, so until then, you won't be able to try this emulator out for yourself on the new device.

The GameCube was launched back in 2001 in Japan as a rival to the PS2 and original Xbox, and has gained somewhat of a cult following since.

Nintendo recently launched its new Nintendo Switch console, which won't provide access to GameCube games when it launches – thought support for some titles could be announced later this year.

Let us know your thoughts on the video in the comments.