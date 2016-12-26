Watch the first, blood-splattered trailer for Alien: Convenant

Everyone loves a good surprise on Christmas morning, and the appearance of the first trailer for Alien: Convenant might be the most exciting arrival since the birth of that beardy fella the holiday is named after.

The gory, NSFW two-minute trailer offered the first look at Ridley Scott’s return to the Alien universe and picks up the story after the events of 2012’s opinion-splitting Prometheus.

The trailer appears to herald a triumphant return to the action-horror roots, which made the franchise the stuff of legend and turned the South Shield-born director into a household name.

The trailer begins with a woman explaining to another why she can’t release her from behind a locked door. Things go downhill fast from there with a spine-splitting birth of a xenomorph.

We also get a look at Michael Fassbender’s AI robot David, someone gets a little too close to some egg pods and some sexy shower time is rudely interrupted by a probing tentacle. Oh and Danny McBride is in it too.

All in all, it appears the bridge episode between Prometheus and Alien will be altogether ghastly and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

This is the second long-awaited Ridley Scott movie to be previewed in a week. Which are you most looking forward to? Alien: Covenant or Blade Runner 2049?