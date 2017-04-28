Watch: Someone made a transparent Galaxy S8

Samsung's new Galaxy S8 is a hit, if the pre-orders are anything to go by, and considering the attention the phone's received, plus its gorgeous design, we're not surprised.

Prior to its release the phone was given the full leakage treatment, and now it's arrived, the critics are loving the S8's sleek curves and top-end performance.

But, for some, that impressive design just isn't enough. Which is probably why JerryRigEverything has dismantled his S8 in order to reassemble it with a fully transparent case.

Yes, Jerry's gone and created a clear Galaxy S8 – because tech – and has showed off his work in a new video, which you can check out below:

In the video description, the YouTuber writes: "Making a clear Galaxy S8 has been on my mind for a few days. I wanted to take Samsungs newest flagship phone ad add a little bit of spice to the appearance.

"Taking the newest Android smartphone and converting it in to a more retro appearance of a clear Gameboy Color. What do you think? Do you think Samsung should start selling these as a main color option?"

Yes, it seems Samsung hadn't managed to wow JerryRigEverything quite enough with its latest smartphone design, so the man took it upon himself to rid the phone of its nanocoated film.

That's the part that sits below the rear cover and gives the phone the shimmering colour-look, and it proves rather difficult to rid from the back cover.

The S8 has been a popular release from Samsung, with pre-orders for both the S8 and S8+ comfortably topping those for last year's Galaxy S7.

This week, Samsung released a software update to fix an issue reported by some users which gives the screen of the phones a reddish tint.

Beyond that, the company seems to have a much-needed hit on its hands, following last year's Note 7 debacle. Whether it'll adopt JerryRigEverything's clear design for future models remains to be seen, however.

Let us know what you think of Jerry's latest project in the comments.