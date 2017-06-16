Watch out Netflx, Apple has hired the TV execs behind Breaking Bad

Apple has been dipping its toe into original video content for a while now, but just judging by its latest talent acquisition Cupertino is preparing to dive in head first.

The firm today confirmed it has hired former Sony Pictures Television executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg to head up its video production efforts.

In a press release, the firm says the pair will take on “newly created positions overseeing all aspects of video programming.”

The announcement points out Erlict and Van Hamburg are “responsible” for shows like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Rescue Me and The Crown.

Apple’s Eddy Cue, back from his time-out after allegedly yelling at Rihanna on national television, said: “Jamie and Zack are two of the most talented TV executives in the world and have been instrumental in making this the golden age of television.

“We have exciting plans in store for customers and can’t wait for them to bring their expertise to Apple — there is much more to come.”

Apple’s first major original show, the Carpool Karaoke spin-off, is scheduled to hit Apple Music in August.

However, it’s pretty clear from today’s announcement, the company plans on stepping up its efforts to compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon in this space.

