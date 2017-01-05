Watch Nvidia's driverless car, 'BB8' in action

2016 brought a lot of self-driving car developments, and it looks like this year is going to bring even more, as tech firms start offering their autonomous systems to manufacturers.

At CES 2017, we've already seen Intel, Mobileye, and BMW announce a forthcoming trial of 40 driverless cars, and now Nvidia's getting in on the action.

The firm has published a video of its own driverless car, which it refers to as 'BB8' for some reason, navigating the roads of California and New Jersey.

Related: CES 2017

Nvidia showed the clip during its Keynote event at CES, explaining how the car is outfitted with its DRIVE PX 2 AI self-driving computer.

We've seen videos of self-driving cars before from companies such as Tesla, and this latest clip doesn't necessarily show anything we haven't seen before, but it's good to see another company has managed to develop a fully autonomous system.

In the video, the driver asks the car to take him to Starbucks, after which 'BB8' negotiates stop lights, stop signs and intersections, before driving on the freeway and passing control back to the driver.

The company is conducting live BB8 self-driving demos at CES with no one behind the wheel, just passengers in the back-seat.

As Nvidia explains in a release: "The demo showcases the power of AI, or more specifically deep learning. The cars we’re showing have been outfitted with our DRIVE PX 2 AI self-driving computer.

"With our DriveWorks software, and specifically running a deep neural network called PilotNet — developed over the last 18 months — the car is able to safely drive itself in this complex and dynamic environment."

Stay tuned for all the latest from CES 2017, as there's still plenty of big reveals to come.

WATCH: Tesla Model S Review - The Ultimate Rental Car?

Let us know what you think of Nvidia's car in the comments.