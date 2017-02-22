Watch Nintendo unbox The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Limited Edition

Nintendo UK has released a new video showing game director Eiji Aonuma unboxing the limited edition for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Recently tweeted by the official Nintendo UK Twitter, the extensive video provides us with a detailed look at the upcoming release and all of its exclusive goodies.

The European version of the limited edition is lacking some of the items found in other releases, including a Sheikah Slate carry case for the Nintendo Switch itself.

Related: Horizon Zero Dawn Review

Alongside a physical copy of Breath of the Wild the limited edition includes a physical soundtrack and a surprisingly large statuette of the legendary master sword.

Games Editor Brett Phipps recently went hands-on with the latest entry in the beloved series and had very positive things to say.

“No console has ever offered anything close to the punching power of Breath of the Wild from day one. In Zelda Nintendo is bringing a true system-seller on March 3, and based on what I’ve played it has the potential to somehow exceed even the loftiest expectations.”

Watch: Breath of the Wild Preview

Nintendo Switch will launch worldwide alongside The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on March 3, 2017.