Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: How to Watch Harry Potter online

How to watch Harry Potter online: As the boy wizard turns 20, here's everything you need to know to watch the Harry Potter film series online.

It's been a whole two decades since Harry Potter's first adventure with the Philosopher's Stone arrived back on June 26, 1997, and fans will be eager to relive the young wizard's adventures on this 20th anniversary.

Luckily, those 20 years have also given rise to the age of streaming, which means you'll easily be able to get your Potter fix online.

Here's all the streaming options compared:

How to Watch Harry Potter online – Where to stream the whole series

If you're looking to stream every film in the Harry Potter canon via Netflix, unfortunately, you're out of luck. The film series has magically disappeared from the streaming service's roster of titles in both the UK and US.

Amazon Video has all the films, but you'll have to pay to rent or buy them as the company hasn't included them in its Prime subscription service.

Harry's nowhere to be found on NowTV either, which means, if you're a subscriber to any of the main streaming services, you're going to have to pay extra to stream the adventures.

Here's where you can do just that...

How to Watch Harry Potter online – Apple

Got Apple TV? Or looking to watch via iTunes? You can use the company's movie service to get your Potter fix, and we reckon Apple offers the current best value for money. Right now you can buy the entire movie series, that's all eight films, in HD for £39.99. That's a full £8 cheaper than a competing offer from YouTube. What's more, you can get the bundle in standard definition (SD) for a very reasonable £34.99. Buying individually would cost £7.99 per film for HD, and £6.99 per film in SD.

If you'd rather rent, you won't be able to rent all the films as a bundle. Rather, you'll pay £3.49 for an HD version of each, or £2.49 for an SD copy.

WATCH BUNDLE VIA APPLE

How to Watch Harry Potter online – YouTube

YouTube's movie service is offering all films in the series to own for £41.99 in SD, or £47.99 in HD. That's a pretty good deal if you consider buying each film individually in SD at £6.99 would cost you £63.92.

There's no option to rent all the films as a bundle, but you can rent them individually for £2.49 in SD and £3.49 in HD. If you go the renting route, you'll have to start watching within 30 days and finish within 48 hours.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE

How to Watch Harry Potter online – Amazon Video

As mentioned, the films aren't part of Amazon's Prime service, but you can still watch via the company's Video platform. Renting an individual film from the series in SD will cost you £2.49, while HD resolution will run you £3.49.

You can buy each film in SD for £6.99, or in HD for £7.99, which is a slightly cheaper price for buying than other services. The YouTube bundle is still the best value for money if you're planning on buying all eight instalments, however.

WATCH ON AMAZON VIDEO

How to Watch Harry Potter online – Google Play

As well as offering the films on its YouTube Movie service, Google will let you rent or buy the films via its Google Play Store. If you're buying, the movies are a tad pricer than on Amazon – £7.99 to buy one of the films in SD, and £9.99 for a film in HD.

If you're only renting, things are much the same as elsewhere – £2.49 for an SD rental, £3.49 for and HD rental.

WATCH ON GOOGLE PLAY

Got any more suggestions? Let us know!

