Watch Game of Thrones Online for Free: Season 7, Episode 1 'Dragonstone' UK streaming guide

Watch Game of Thrones online for free

Our streaming guide explains how to watch the Game of Thrones season 7 premiere online for free in the UK. What time is episode 1, 'Dragonstone', on tonight? Let us reveal all.

The US might already be busy discussing what went down in Game of Thrones' epic first season 7 episode, but most of us in the UK are still itching to find out what Daenerys, Jon Snow, Tyrion, Sansa and Cersei are plotting next – if they're still alive, that is.

Read on for how to watch the Game of Thrones season 7 premiere in the UK, including how to cheekily (but 100% legally) stream it for free.

How to watch Game of Thrones season 7 episode 1 for free

Here in the UK, the earliest you could have caught the first episode of GoT season 7 was on Sky Atlantic at 02:00 (BST) today, Monday July 17.

That's not an overly sociable hour, however, but fortunately Sky Atlantic will be airing 'Dragonstone' again this evening at the more stomachable time of 9pm BST.

What about those of your who don't have Sky but still want to tune in and stream Game of Thrones online?

Well, your best option is to pick up a Now TV Entertainment pass. Better still, if you’re a first time subscriber, you can trial the service for free for 14 days. After that, you’ll pay £6.99 on a rolling monthly plan.

Start your free Now TV trial here

Once you have a Now TV pass, you can watch all of Game of Thrones as you please, be it live or on catch-up, while those of you who subscribe to Sky on a package that features Sky Atlantic simply need to make use of the Sky Go app.

Buy Now: Now TV Entertainment Pass for £6.99

Let us know what you think of the first Game of Thrones season 7 episode in the comments below.