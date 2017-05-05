Desperate to watch Attack On Titan season 2? Well you’ve come to the right place. Here’s how to watch Attack On Titan season 2 episodes for free online.

Four years after the well-received first season originally aired, season two of the Attack On Titan (or Shingeki no Kyojin in Japan) anime has finally landed.

The good news is that season two appears to be going down well with fans, despite there being just 12 episodes total – far less than the first season’s 25-episode run.

We’re still waiting for episodes to air, but you can catch up on previous episodes while you’re waiting for the season to finish.

What is Attack On Titan?

If you’re new to Attack On Titan, here’s the skinny of it: humans live in a city that is terrorised by giant, naked cannibals.

The story follows a teenager called Eren Yeager (or Jaeger, sometimes), as well as his adopted sister Mikasa Ackerman and childhood friend Armin Arlert, who all join the military to fight these naked, flesh-hungry ‘Titans’ after Eren’s home is attacked.

Watch the trailer below:

When does Attack On Titan Season 2 air?

The second season originally aired on April 1, 2017, and then aired in English on April 22, 2017.

English episodes are launching about three weeks later than the original Japanese versions.

Episodes go live at 3.30pm UK time on Saturdays, and are released weekly.

When is the next episode of Attack On Titan Season 2?

Japanese: The next Japanese episode of Attack On Titan Season 2 is 'Warrior' (or 'Senshi' on Japan). It was directed by Hiroyuki Tanaka and written by Hiroshi Seko. It airs on May 6, 2017. It is episode six for the season, and episode 31 for the entire anime run.

English Dub: The next English episode of Attack On Titan Season 2 is 'Southwestward' (or 'Nansei e' in Japan). It was directed by Kenji Imura and written by Hiroshi Seko. It airs on May 6, 2017. It is episode three for the season, and episode 28 for the entire anime run.

How to watch Attack On Titan Season 2 for free online

Probably the most popular way to watch Attack On Titan season 2 will be using Crunchyroll. Episodes are available free of charge, although you can upgrade to a Premium membership that gives you access to more anime and manga for £4.99 per month.

There are loads of ways to watch Crunchyroll, include on your desktop, via the Roku channel, or on your iOS/Android phone or tablet:

Watch Attack On Titan at Crunchyroll

Alternatively, you could seek out new episodes for free on Crunchyroll’s biggest competitor, Funimation. It’s basically the same proposition, and there’s also a Premium membership that gets you a wider selection of ad-free content for £4.99 per month. Check it out:

Watch Attack On Titan at Funimation

You can also watch it on Hulu, although you’ll need to fork out for a subscription. The basic membership costs $7.99 per month, but you can also get an ad-free version for $11.99 per month:

Watch Attack On Titan at Hulu

Finally, it’s possible to catch the episodes as they air live on Adult Swim’s Toonami channel.

