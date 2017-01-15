Watch Apple’s first video ads for controversial AirPods headphones

Apple has launched its first run of TV advertisements for the new Apple AirPods wireless headphones.

The iPhone maker has posted four videos to YouTube, varying in length from 15 seconds to a minute, all of which are trying to get you to purchase a shiny new pair of AirPods. Three of the videos feature a dancer called Lil Buck, who grooves to music through the streets of Mexico City while listening with AirPods.

There are some nifty special effects that show Lil Buck dancing upside down and on walls, pushing a clear message that Apple’s first wireless headphones offer freedom like never before. Apple also uses the ads to showcase the AirPods’ compatibility with the Siri digital assistant, as well as a feature that pauses your music when you remove the AirPods.

Check out the ads below:

Apple actually launched the AirPods on December 13, just over a month ago, but it’s no surprise the company delayed its initial run of ads. After going on sale, Apple AirPods were almost immediately scuppered by poor shipping times as a result of high demand, leaving many customers unable to purchase a pair online in time for Christmas. Apple probably decided to hold off on the ads to save itself from further shipping woes.

The AirPods are Apple’s first own-brand Bluetooth earbuds, and are inspired by the original wired earbuds the company ships with iPhone handsets as standard. They were announced in early September with a view to launch in October, but delays meant the AirPods didn’t go on sale until three months after the reveal.

Unfortunately for Apple, the AirPods have been a source of much criticism, much of which centres around the seemingly high £159 price tag – although that’s not too bad for wireless headphones. Other users complained about the quirky design, and the fact that the controversial removal of the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 could be seen as a ploy to sell more AirPod units.

What do you think of Apple’s first AirPods advertisements? Let us know in the comments.