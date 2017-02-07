Watch Apple’s awesome iPhone 7 night-time photography video

There’s no denying that the iPhone 7 camera is pretty impressive, but that won’t stop Apple from reminding us regularly anyway.

Apple has continued its legendary ‘Shot on iPhone’ advertising campaign with a new commercial that focuses on the iPhone 7. Specifically, the video features a compilation of images and short clips captured in low-light settings.

You can check it out here:

We gave the iPhone 7 a 3.5/5 score in our review, praising its great screen, incredible performance, water resistance and, particularly, the excellent camera.

Apple made a number of improvements with the iPhone 7 camera; for instance, a new six-optic lens was added, as well as optical image stabilisation for reducing blur (previously a ‘Plus’ model exclusive). There’s also a wider f/1.8 aperture, which helps with low-light performance: “If you’re taking photos in dingy restaurants or bars, or out and about at night, you’ll really appreciate it,” our reviewer wrote.

And regarding the addition of OIS, we wrote: “This reduces the minor shakes and judders your hands make when holding a phone, which means there’s less chance of blurry shots in poor light – as long as your subject isn’t moving around, of course.”

Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus was even more impressive, featuring a dual-camera configuration on the back of the phone, which included a telephoto lens and a wide-angle lens. Perhaps we’ll see the same configuration on the standard iPhone 8 (or iPhone 7S?) later this year.

What do you think of the iPhone 7 camera? Let us know in the comments.