Watch an entire level from the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

The developers behind the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy have released a new gameplay video showcasing an early level in the upcoming remaster.

Taken from the official Crash Bandicoot Facebook page, the video in question walks us through the original game’s fifth level: Upstream.

Players who grew up with this classic platformer will immediately recognise the level’s combination of precarious platforms and carnivorous plants, all of which have been remastered in glorious 1080p.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

The team even expose a few secrets from the stage, showing that no stone has been left unturned in this remastered package.

Launching exclusively for PS4 on June 30, Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy features all three of the original games with updated visuals, controls and trophy support.

If you’re worried about such a beloved classic being tampered with in 2017. Don’t be. From what we’ve seen so far, every single piece of level design appears to be untouched.

Watch: Prey Preview

What’s your favourite 1990’s platformer? Let us know in the comments.