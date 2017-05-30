Want to try the OnePlus 5 before anyone else? Here's how to give it your best shot

The OnePlus 5 will fall into the hands of ten lucky smartphone fans before it goers on sale to the public, the company announced on Tuesday.

As part of ‘The Lab’ initiative, OnePlus is looking for ten smartphone photographers to test the camera on the forthcoming flagship killer.

Entrants are required to submit three photos from their Instagram accounts, which were shot with a smartphone. The 10 best will be contacted and will receive a OnePlus 5 to begin the tests.

The feedback will help the company perfectly tailor the photography experience before the phone goes on sale to the public.

“For many people, smartphones are their go-to daily camera. With the right technology in their hands, users can take mobile photography to new heights,” the firm writes.

“We want to bring a device that's truly tailored and perfected for photography lovers. That's why we're looking for voices from the mobile photographer community hear and learn from.”

Just yesterday, OnePlus revealed the first official sample shot from the OnePlus 5.

The firm asked Twitter followers to guess which of two side-by-side photos was taken by the new flagship. As you can probably tell from the above, it did not offer any prizes for guessing.

If you think you can do better than the sample shot, here’s a link to sign up for the challenge. At the time of writing over 12,000 people have entered, so your snaps are will need to be top notch to make the top 10.

Could the OnePlus 5 prove to be the phone of the year in 2017? Let us know in the comments section below.