Want to give your Nintendo Switch SNES chic? Here’s how

The Nintendo Switch is the perfect mix of style and functionality, but the charcoal color scheme is a little bit underwhelming and the red/blue version isn’t exactly a work of art.

So it’s little surprise to hear that console models are giving the new hybrid console a makeover with a design that’s almost universally beloved.

Yep, people are turning the Switch into a SNES-a-like.

Most notably is this effort from YouTuber JordiPower, who prided the Joy-Cons and refitted the buttons with the multi-coloured efforts from a SNES controller.

There’s a full guide in the video below (via BI) and, worst case scenario, you’re buying new Joy-Cons should it go awry.

While this method requires you to dig into the tool kit, you might prefer this custom design from PopSkin.

Naturally, we wouldn’t recommend attempting DIY console mods unless you’re proficient in that department, so a skin like this might be the best way to go.

If you want a new console, rocking SNES style, then it may be best waiting for the rumored SNES Classic which may arrive in time for Christmas.

Have you splashed out on a Nintendo Switch yet? Or are you waiting for the games library to fill out and the price to come down? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.