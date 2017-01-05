Want custom fit earphones? Now you can simply boil them at home

Have you ever looked into having a mold of your ears made for the purpose of custom buds that offer the perfect fit and seal? Expensive isn’t it?

Now one company is offering a DIY solution, claiming the benefits of a custom sitting, but without the expense.

Decibullz continues the theme of tech start-ups dreadfully misspelling words in order to create their company name. However, we can forgive them because they’re offering buds that perfectly fit your lugholes from just $59 for a wired pair and $119 for wireless.

The innovative solution enables users to dunk the thermoplastic wingtips in boiling water for a few minutes to soften them up. You'll wait 30-seconds after removing them from the water, so they’re cool enough to press into your ears.

The plastic will set and the result should be a perfect-ish match.

If you get it wrong, or want to switch users, you’ll be able to reshape them by repeating the process.

The Decibullz are on show at CES 2017 (as spotted by The Verge) and can already be purchased online.

