Walabot DIY gives you Superman-style X-ray vision in your home

Already a hit in the US, the Walabot DIY smart stud finder is set to land in the UK, but what's it all about? Let us explain.

Walabot DIY is a 3D imaging sensor that magnetically attaches to your smartphone and, combined with the Walabot app, lets you peer Superman-style through your walls to see the location of wires, studs, pipes and even unwanted house guests.

It's developed by Vayyar, a company specialising in 3D imaging who first developed the technology for the medical industry to be used in breast cancer screenings.

Once you've you locked your phone in to the Walabot sensor (it draws its power from your handset via USB) and activated the companion app, you then have a choice of three modes.

Map Mode gives you a broad overview of the structures in the your wall and will likely be your first port of call, after which you can dive deeper with Images Mode, which will tell you if what you're seeing is a stud, pipe or wire.

Lastly, Raw Mode shows you the raw signals that the Walabot is picking up and can help your track the exact path of pipes or wires, as well as see live movement of rodents and other critters, should you be so unlucky.

You can also snapshot what you see for your records or offline analysis.

The Walabot's sensor can see through cement, dry wall and wood up to 4 inches deep, making it suitable for most home DIYers, and is currently available in the UK for an introductrory price of £99, after which it'll jump to £199.

It's compatible with Android phones running Lollipop 5.0 and above, with a few exceptions: the Galaxy Note 7, LG G4, and LG V10.

The company told us that an iPhone version is possible in the future, and you can also buy the Walabot image sensor board should you wish to develop custom applications using the 3D imaging technology – maker packs run from £149 to £599.

However, a caveat worth mentioning is that the prices stated on the Walabot website don't include VAT or customs fees, so that £99 price tag is going to creep up when all's said and done.

It all worked well when we saw it in a pre-launch demo, though, and provided you've got some basic DIY chops, is likely to save you money in the long run by reducing the number of tradespeople you have to call out.

Intrigued by the Walabot DIY? Let us know in the comments below.