Wacom has made its CES play by unveiling a couple of new products in the form of a smaller Bamboo Folio smartpad, the new Intuos Pro, and the Intuos Pro Paper Edition pen and touch tablets.

First up is the Bamboo Folio which, like the other products in the Bamboo range, allows users to turn their handwritten notes or sketches into digital files with a push of a button.

It features the same Wacom technology as the recently launched Bamboo Slate and the larger Folio but packs it into a much smaller form factor.

Whereas the larger Folio model comes with an A4 pad, the new version provides enough space to scribble on an A5 size pad, and features the textured grey cover to keep everything in place.

Wacom says the new model is designed for "on-the-go note takers and idea creators" and will let users store up to 100 pages locally, as well as having the ability to send the digital files to your phone or tablet via the Inkspace app.

"Our Bamboo smartpads are made to naturally fit into any workflow, fusing the ease of writing naturally on pen and paper with digital technology to transform thoughts to ideas,” said Mike Gay, senior vice president for Wacom’s Consumer Business Unit.

“The small Bamboo Folio provides an on-the-go solution for those that are looking to organise and protect their valuable ideas as they bring them from paper to the cloud – whether that’s at home, at school or at work.”

Alongside the new Folio model, the company will also launch its new Intuos Pro and Intuos Pro Paper Edition pen and touch tablets.

Wacom is set to debut the new tablets at the ShowStoppers event during CES today, January 5, where all the features will be detailed.

The tablets are designed for artists, designers, and photographers and come with a new Pro Pen 2 that features enhanced pressure-sensitivity and precision.

What does the Paper Edition do that the other doesn't? Well, apart from doing all the same stuff as the other model, it unsurprisingly gives users the ability to turn ink-on-paper drawings into digital versions, as with the Bamboo range.

The drawings are stored digitally on-board the Intuos Pro Paper Edition and can be refined later on the tablet with any compatible layered raster or vector software application.

“We know it’s challenging to bring ideas to life when the tools lack the ability to easily unlock the potential of creative minds,” said Masahiko Yamada, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wacom.

“That is what the new Intuos Pro does. It offers a way to start the creative process by adapting to any workflow so users feel empowered as they dare to build a more creative world.”

The Paper Edition also comes with a pressure-sensitive Finetip gel ink pen and the Wacom Inkspace App to convert drawings for use with software applications.

Less than half an inch thick, the next-generation Intuos Pro is more compact than the previous version, offering the same sized active area in a smaller overall footprint.

There's also an anodized aluminium backing, a smaller pen stand with 10 nibs, and a new pen case.

Available in medium and large models, the Intuos Pro Medium costs £329.99, while the Large costs £449.99. Both will be available in January.

The Intuos Pro Paper Edition will also be available this month and the Medium edition will be £379.99 while the Large model will be £499.99.

