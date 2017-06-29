VR and sex toys combine to ensure some folks will never leave the house

Adult entertainment giant PornHub is no stranger to embracing technology in its tireless efforts to help its 70m daily visitors get their rocks off.

Today it announced (NSFW) a new interactive section that will sync the on-screen action with a trio of smart sex toys.

The idea is that, through said ‘teledildonics’, activities on-screen will be mimicked by said accessory placed on top of said tallywhacker.

Each of the interactive videos have been custom produced to interact with one of three compatible sex toys.

In the future, according to a VentureBeat report, the company is even planning to combine its interactive videos with the VR category for next level erotic immersion.

“Immersive technology is the next frontier in the adult entertainment industry,” Pornhub vice president Corey Price said in a statement.

“Over the course of the past year alone immersive technologies, particularly teledildonics, have quickly taken the industry by storm and garnered critical acclaim for their ability to provide users with something that teeters on reality. Here at Pornhub, we’re all about democratizing the latest technologies for our fans to enjoy.”

The company says it’ll add functionality for female sex toys soon. What a time to be alive.

