Volvo: All our cars will be electric or hybrid by 2019

Volvo has announced it will manufacture all its cars with either a hybrid or electric engine as of 2019, in a move that will likely be seen as a significant step in reducing carbon emissions.

The company called the change a "historic end” to using internal combustion engines, laying out its plans for the years from 2019 to 2021.

In that time, the firm says it will launch five all-electric cars, while petrol and diesel vehicles made during that time will offer a hybrid engine.

Three of these 100% electric vehicles will come with a Volvo badge, while two are said to be "high performance" and will come with a "Polestar marque".

The plug-in hybrid models will be able to drive for a distance using power from their internal batteries, before switching to petrol or diesel, while mild hybrids will include a battery that helps improve fuel economy on traditional engines.

Volvo chief executive, Håkan Samuelsson, said: “This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car.

"Volvo Cars has stated that it plans to have sold a total of 1m electrified cars by 2025. When we said it we meant it. This is how we are going to do it.”

Volco does not yet make an all-electric car but does offer five plug-in hybrid models, and plans to have switched to carbon neutral manufacturing by 2025.

The Hybrid model of Volvo's XC90

As The Guardian reports, of its current range of plug-in hybrids, the XC90 costs £61,650, which is a full £13,250 more than the basic diesel model – suggesting its forthcoming range of electric and hybrid cars won't come cheap.

Samuelsson went on to add: "People increasingly demand electrified cars, and we want to respond to our customers’ current and future needs. You can now pick and choose whichever electrified Volvo you wish.”

Volvo is owned by Chinese firm Geely, but it seems the parent company is not affected by Volvo's green ambitions for now.

Geely may be using Volvo to test out the electric/hybrid model before trying it out with other of its manufacturers.

