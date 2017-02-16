EE, O2 and Vodafone are all increasing their prices, but this time it isn’t all in the name of Brexit.

Three of the UK’s largest mobile phone networks are instead upping their rates due to the Retail Prices Index (RPI) rate of inflation, and the changes are taking place across the board.

O2 is imposing the largest rise, choosing to apply a 2.6% increase in line with the RPI figure published in January 2017. It means all O2 pay monthly, SIM-only, O2 fresh, mobile broadband, and SMB Business contract customers will get an unwelcome increase when their April bill comes through.

EE, meanwhile, told V3 that pay monthly, SIM-only, and mobile broadband customers will see a rise of 2.5% to their bills from April 30. The increase is only less than O2's as EE chose to use the December 2016 RPI rate of inflation as opposed to the most recent one.

The final member of the three, Vodafone is going to use March’s RPI rate of inflation to calculate how much extra money customers will have to part with. The provider says pay monthly customers who joined or upgraded after May 6, 2016 will be affected.

Elsewhere, Three has yet to confirm whether it will impose an increase in line with the RPI, but it is well within its rights to do so, so watch this space.

Consumers have very little room to maneuver when it comes to these rises. Regulator Ofcom’s rules state that disgruntled customers can only leave a mobile, landline, or broadband contract penalty-free if the operator didn’t warn of the rise in its terms and conditions – something that none of these firms failed to do.

