Vive Video: The HTC Vive just got even better

HTC has launched Vive Video for its HTC Vive headset, which brings the ability to play 2D, 3D, 180 and 360-degree video to your face.

The new app is available now through the VivePort store, and comes with a load of extras that make Vive Video one of the most capable players available for a VR headset.

As HTC explains in a blog post: "Virtual reality adds a delightful, immersive element to watching videos regardless of the format you choose.

"While viewing 2D videos, you can resize the screen to fill your entire field of view, orient it to your gaze, and even turn off the ambient lighting for a truly cinematic experience."

The HTC Vive

You'll also be able to watch 180-degree and 360-degree footage while the digital tracking feature will allow you to move and look around in the virtual environment "while the content adapts to your viewing perspective".

Video apps are nothing new for VR. The Vive itself already offers the Vive Home Cinema app and there's a host of third-party players on offer.

But HTC looks to have provided users with a comprehensive tool this time around, with support for all manner of video type as well as the ability to resize the screen and adjust ambient lighting.

If you download Vive Video right now, you'll also get a teaser for the Invasion! 360-degree video from Baobab Studios..

