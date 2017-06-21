Virgin Mobile USA is completely shutting out Android users as it goes iPhone-only

Virgin Mobile is taking the remarkable step of becoming the first carrier in the United States to go iPhone-only.

The company has announced a new and aptly-named Inner Circle plan that offers unlimited* data for $1 (about 80p) for the first 12-months and $50-a-month thereafter.

To access the deal you’ll need to buy an iPhone from Virgin, which is currently offering the SE, 6, 6s, 6s Plus, 7 and 7 Plus models. You'll also need to jump on the offer before July 31 to get the full 12-months at the special rate.

“There’s iPhone. And then there’s everything else,” the company says (via 9to5Mac) of the only plan it appears to be offering right now.

“At Virgin Mobile, we’re teaming with Apple to offer you nothing but the world’s most popular phone. Because life in the Inner Circle is about living big, expanding your horizons and pursuing your passions. And it starts with an iPhone you’ll adore.”

While there are plenty of caveats, including data throttling if users go over 23GB a month, users will get a free Virgin Atlantic companion flight to the UK (besides fees and taxes), a two night stay at a Virgin Hotels location and a discount from Virgin Wines.

Related: iPhone 8

Sir Richard Branson had this to say: “Virgin has always looked to shake things up and challenge the status quo in any sector we go into.

“Mobile is no exception and with Virgin Mobile USA, we’ve now worked with Apple to create a compelling offer for our new Inner Circle plan. Simply put, when you buy an iPhone you will get the highest quality device and service plus access to an array of Virgin experiences and offers with our group of companies.”

The Virgin Mobile MVNO uses the Sprint network in the United States. As far as we can tell there are no plans to impose a similar iPhone-only scheme in the UK.

What do you make of the exclusionary nature of Apple's new deal with Virgin Mobile USA? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.