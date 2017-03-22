Virgin Media has announced that 100Mbps downloads are now available as standard to all of its broadband customers.

The new entry-level plan doubles the previous 50Mbps base tariff. However, the real news is that Virgin’s entry-level plan is now faster than those promised by BT, Sky and TalkTalk, all of which max out at 76Mbps.

In more good news for Virgin subscribers, the VIVID 300 plan, which offers top speeds of 300Mbps, is now to available to all customers in areas where the speeds are available.

Surprisingly, Virgin is also making things a little cheaper too (via The Inquirer)

The VIVID 100 plan has been dropped by £5 to £32.25 a month, with a 12-month contract. The VIVID 200 plan is £37.25 (down £8) and the VIVID 300 is now £47.25.

The company also has a gamer-specific 200Mbps plan with a 20Mbps upload speed that’s £42.25 per month.

Savings can be made by bundling with TV service and the new V6 box, which can handle 4K HDR content.

The move comes after BT Openreach announced plans to speed up its overhaul of the national network with G Fast technology. offering up to 330Mbps. The company wants G Fast, which will also be available to Sky and TalkTalk, to connect 10m homes by 2020.

Earlier this month BT confirmed that Openreach, which owns much of the UK’s phone broadband infrastructure would split into a different company.

Will today's news prompt you to switch providers? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.