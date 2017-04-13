Virgin could be about to use your router as a public Wi-fi hotspot

Virgin is set to expand its public Wi-fi network by using customers' home routers as hotspots, though only the most recent routers will be used as part of the programme.

The company claims customers' experience won't be affected by the new change, as it will be adding extra bandwidth to help accomodate the hotspots.

But subscribers can opt out of the programme if they don't want their router used, only the SuperHub v3 devices are set to be used as part of the scheme.

Virgin explained the plans in a FAQ, stating: "Virgin Media WiFi uses a separate connection on your Hub to access the internet than the one used by your home broadband network.

"The data from your home network is completely separate from Virgin Media WiFi traffic, meaning the broadband connection you pay for is exclusively yours, and just as secure."

It sounds as though the connection used by customers and the connection used by the public, even though facilitated by the same router, will be essentially separate, then.

If you have a SuperHub v3 router, the company should be alerting you to the changes via email, and there should be an option to opt-out if you don't want your router being used in the scheme.

Virgin says customers looking to opt out should go to the My Virgin Media page, and head into to "My Profile" section.

The rollout for Superhub v3 routers will be finished later this year, according to the company, which also states: "There are more Hub 3.0s to come, and we’re continuing with a pilot of the Super Hub 2ac."

Those who want to take advantage of the company's public Wi-fi network need only make sure they're a Virgin customer and download the Virgin Media WiFi app for iOS or Android.

Let us know what you think of Virgin's plans in the comments.