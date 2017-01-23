Vinyl isn’t the only retro music format enjoying a revival

Last month it emerged vinyl records are now bringing in more revenue than music downloads. However, it appears another old format is experiencing somewhat of a rebirth.

According to figures from Nielsen Music (via Billboard), sales of audio cassettes rose by 74% in 2016.

Granted, it’s only 129,000 sales in the US compared to 74,000 in 2015, but it’s still a pretty significant jump.

Last year, 25 albums sold at least 1,000 copies on cassette, with the Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol.1 topping the pile with over 4,000 sales.

However, even though there has been a Cassette Store Day inspired by Record Store Day these last few years, a significant revival appears unlikely.

That’s mostly because cassettes don’t actually sound very good and there's little love for the format.

Whereas vinyl is a popular format among audiophiles and hipsters who just want to look cool, cassette tapes don't really have either going for it.

Of course, there is a certain amount of affection for the mix tape of yesteryear, but nothing big enough to inspire a huge comeback.

We can see a bit of a Walkman renaissance, perhaps with folks wearing them as necklaces, but there’s no way tapes are making a giant comeback.

Have you kept all your old tapes? When was the last time you played one? Share your thoughts in the comments below.