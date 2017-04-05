Video: See Apple’s crazy new campus before the grand opening

A fly-by drone video gives us a sneak peak into what the new Apple Park campus will look like when it’s finished later this month.

Construction on the long-awaited Apple Park campus is nearly complete, ahead of the April grand opening. The facility is designed to house more than 12,000 Apple staffers who will be shipped onto the campus over six months. The site occupies an incredible 2.8 million square feet, and was the brainchild of late Apple founder Steve Jobs.

Thanks to behind-the-scenes (or over-the-scenes, technically) drone footage from YouTuber Matthew Roberts, we can check out what’s in store:

In the video, you can see the giant ring-shaped core building, which will be covered in solar panels. We’re also expecting to eventually see parklands that include two miles of walking and running paths, as well as an orchard, a meadow, and a pond.

“Steve’s vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come. The workspaces and parklands are designed to inspire our team as well as benefit the environment.”

Cook continued: “We’ve achieved one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the world and the campus will run entirely on renewable energy."

There will be around 9,000 trees, a 100,000 square-foot fitness centre, and an Apple Store and cafe that’s open to the public. Other buildings include a secure research and development facility, as well as a 1000-seat auditorium named the ‘Steve Jobs Theater’, which may be used for future product launches.

It’s all thanks to a design partnership with Foster + Partners, who also helped design London’s recently revamped Apple Store on Regent Street.

In the drone video, the glass walls of the Steve Jobs Theater are covered up in white, and the landscaping appears to be a long way off completion. The most likely scenario is that the grand opening goes ahead, with landscaping and some construction continuing on into the summer.

What do you think of Apple’s new campus? Let us know in the comments.