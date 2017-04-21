Are £1000 gaming laptops any good? Our video guide reveals all

The latest breed of mid-range gaming laptops look very attractive, but are they actually good value for money? Computing Editor Michael Passingham joins Tom Honeyands to reveal the pros and cons of £1000 gaming laptops in this video guide.

Gaming laptops got a massive boost in 2016, when Nvidia announced that its laptop graphics chips would be specified identically to their desktop counterparts. For the first time, it'd be easy to understand what sort of performance to expect from your shiny new purchase.

With the launch of the budget-friendly GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti in laptops, desktop gaming performance trickled down to laptops starting at around £900/$900, with the likes of the Dell Inspiron 15 Gaming and Acer Aspire VX 15 taking full advantage.

In this video, Computing Editor Michael Passingham discusses with Tom Honeyands the ups and downs of this new breed of laptop, and finds out whether they're ultimately worth buying.

What do you think the sweet spot is for gaming laptops these days? Share your thoughts in the comments below.