Vevo's updated Apple TV app is like MTV for the Spotify generation

Vevo has updated its Apple TV app, introducing a refreshed tvOS UI and slew of new features like curated playlists, as it bids to become the MTV of the Spotify generation.

Think music videos are dead? Think again.

Music video streaming service Vevo has unveiled a major revamp of its Apple TV app, which first landed on tvOS in 2016, and there's plenty worth checking out.

The new-look Vevo boasts a super clean interface designed to surface more content, and introduces a raft of Spotify-esque personalisation features, centred around curated playlists that the company says will adapt to your music tastes.

You'll be able to filter these by genre, mood, time of day, trending and popular artists, and big events, and there's also original content in the form of the Vevo Presents live music series, plus a social element in Watch Party, which is set to be added in a future incremental update.

Probably the neatest addition, though, is a PiP-style (Picture-in-Picture) mode called 'peak-inside playlist', which lets you explore more content while a video is playing – perfect for those with a short attention span.

Now available for the Apple TV from the tvOS App Store, Vevo says it will rollout versions for Roku, Fire TV, select Smart TVs, and consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) in the coming months.

Perhaps best of all, it's completely free (the service is ad supported), with Vevo telling us that a premium option could be added in the future.

Did streaming kill the music video star? Share your thoughts in the comments below.