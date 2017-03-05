Customers of Monzo, Loot and Revolut are currently unable to use many of the mobile-first banking features on offer due to an outage at a supplier that supports those companies.

Users of the services have been complaining about the inability make payments using their cards, make top-ups or send money using the services. The problems appear to have started around 10AM GMT, and at midday Monzo updated its status page to say it hoped to have services up and running again within an hour.

Unfortunately, the outage appears to have been caused with an upstream supplier to multiple banking startups and is taking a lot longer to fix than first hoped.

"One of our suppliers needs to run an unexpected, large migration and we are waiting for further information. We don't have a firm estimate when this will be completed and suggest everyone uses another card today," Monzo's status page read.

Thirty minutes later, Monzo users were informed that "it is possible that we will be unable to restore full service before nightfall."

Both Loot and Revolut also updated customers on the outages via their respective Twitter accounts. Nonetheless, customers left unable to pay for purchases will have to find another way to access some cash until the problem is sorted.

