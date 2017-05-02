Unreleased Netflix shows stolen and leaked by hackers

A number of unreleased Netflix shows have been stolen by hackers, it has been revealed.

Having accessed the content late last year, the hackers have now uploaded the compromised content to a series of file-sharing sites after Netflix reportedly refused to pay a ransom.

Included in the haul of content was the next series of Orange is the New Black, with the 10 previously unseen episodes leaking ahead of their planned June 9 release.

As well as the popular Netflix series, the hacker has stolen unreleased series and movies belonging to traditional broadcasters including Fox, ABC and National Geographic.

The hacker responsible for the comprise goes by the handle of The Dark Overlord and, according to the BBC, has previously targeted hospitals and other healthcare authorities.

With the FBI investigating the attack, The Dark Overlord last week took to file-sharing site Pastebin in order to criticise Netflix for not paying the demanded ransom. It is unclear how much money was demanded.

This rant was quickly followed by the illegal uploading of a range of unreleased TV shows and movies, including It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, and Season 1 of Bill Nye Saves the World.

Despite seeing key shows leaked, Netflix has assured subscribers that its security hasn't been breached as part of the attack.

Having confirmed that the company is “aware of the situation,” a Netflix spokesperson added: “A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved.”

According to some experts, however, this high-profile compromise could spark a series of copycat attacks.

