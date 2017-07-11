Unlocked Galaxy S8 and Gear VR bundle in ultra-rare Prime Day price slash

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, giving US shoppers the chance to save big on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and the newest Gear VR headset.

For $624.99, you can snap up the 64GB Midnight Black version year’s best phone, plus the new 2017 VR headset and new controller. The offer even throws in Samsung’s Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible Stand.

By Amazon’s reckoning, that’s a saving of $262.57 and represents a rare price cut on Samsung’s current flagship.

Buy Now: Galaxy S8 unlocked w/Gear VR headset just $625 – save $262

Elsewhere, if you’re hoping to create content for that new Gear VR headset, Amazon is also offering a steep discount on Samsung’s 360 degree VR camera.

The 2016 version of the Samsung Gear 360 is down to just $130, a total saving of $229 on the asking price of $349.

Buy Now: Samsung Gear 360 VR camera now just $220 – save $130

The intriguing camera offers full 360-degree video, includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and is both splash and dust resistant. It'll also shoot at 3840 x 1920 resolution and take 30 megapixel photos.

