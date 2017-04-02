University Boat Race 2017 Live Steam: How to watch Oxford vs Cambridge online

University Boat Race 2017 Live Steam: Here's all you need to kno to watch the Oxford vs Cambridge boat race live online.

Oxford and Cambridge's two rowing crews are once again set to take to the River Thames in what this year is being called The Cancer Research UK Boat Race.

It's a big annual event that happens to be one of the oldest sporting occassions in the world, and Oxford will be looking to come out on top after losing to Cambridge last year.

The 163rd Boat Race and 72nd Women’s Boat Race are set to go ahead on Sunday, April 2, with the women setting off at 4.35pm and the men at 5.35pm.

And if you don't fancy heading down to the riverbanks at Bishop’s Park and the Adnams Fan Park in Furnivall Gardens, and you can't get near a TV, you'll be pleased to know there's a way to watch the action online.

BBC One is showing the race, with coverage kicking off at 4pm and running for two hours. That means you'll be able to watch via the BBC's iPlayer service online.

Those looking to watch in their browser can head over to the official site at 4pm to watch the whole thing live – but be warned, even if you watch on catchup, you'll need a TV licence.

There's also an app for those watching via mobile, and luckily iOS, Android, and even Windows mobile users are covered here. These are the links:

BBC iPlayer app: Android | iOS | Windows

And that's all you need to know. Enjoy the race!

Let us know your predictions in the comments.