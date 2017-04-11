Uncharted: The Lost Legacy finally gets a release date

Naughty Dog finally has finally dropped the news Uncharted loyalists have been waiting for since before Christmas.

The eagerly-anticipated, female-led spin-off, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, will arrive on August 22 in the United States and on August 23 in Europe, the studio announced in a blog post on Tuesday.

For those who aren’t entitled to the download through purchases of previous versions, the PS4 exclusive will cost $39.99 in US dollars, but the European price is yet to be revealed.

The developer, which recently scooped the top Bafta award for Uncharted 4 has also released some new footage and divulged some new details.

Back in December, the studio announced it would be approaching the title as a “true Uncharted game” complete with its “own deep narrative with complex character development, all-new destinations, refined gameplay, and blockbuster cinematic moments.”

It brings together two of the franchise’s most popular characters, Chloe Frazer from Uncharted 3 and Nadine Ross from the most recent installment.

The new Cinematic Trailer, which you can see below, features a scene from early in the game as the characters embark on a search for the Tusk of Ganesh.

The Lost Legacy will be available as a digital download for players who purchased Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Digital Deluxe Edition, Explorer’s Pack or the Triple Pack. Everyone else will have to fork out.

Will you be going in search of The Lost Legacy in August? Or is your interest in Uncharted limited to the Drakes? Let us know below.