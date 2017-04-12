Chloe Frazer, the sassy, ass-kicking British gal is back in Uncharted 4: The Lost Legacy, a standalone solo adventure coming in 2017. No longer teaming up with everyone’s favourite treasure hunter, Chloe is working with villainess Nadine Ross in search of the long lost Tusk of Ganesha deep within India’s Western Ghats.

What is Uncharted 4: The Lost Legacy?

Originally intended as single-player DLC for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, The Lost Legacy grew into something much larger during the course of its development.

“When we began to plot out the story and our vision for the game, we realized we were building something more than an extension of Uncharted 4, and instead, a standalone story in the Uncharted universe. We wanted this adventure to feature all of the hallmarks of the series, from cinematic storytelling set within exotic destinations, to dynamic combat and intricate puzzles. It’s our biggest story expansion to-date and will be available as a standalone game on store shelves and for digital download,” Naughty Dog explained in a recent post.

Sony confirmed in a recent PlayStation Blog post that Nathan Drake will not be making a cameo in The Lost Legacy. “We’re not going to touch on Nathan Drake in this, at all.” So, uh, maybe don’t hold your breath, said game director Kurt Margenau.

Uncharted 4: The Lost Legacy release date – when is it coming out?

The Lost Legacy will launch in North America on August 22 and August 23 in Europe. Pre-ordering via the PlayStation Store will grant you access to Jak and Daxter PS2 classics for absolutely free.

Uncharted 4: The Lost Legacy story – what’s it about?

The Lost Legacy follows the excursions of Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross as they venture across India in search of a mythical treasure known as The Tusk of Ganesha. The value and power of this artefact remains a mystery, and will hopefully unfold as our heroes move closer toward their ultimate prize.

Taking place 6 to 12 months after the events of Nathan Drake's last adventure, The Lost Legacy will feature some of the largest and most ambitious environments in the series yet. Uncharted 4 had some surprisingly diverse playgrounds for us to explore, and it seems The Lost Legacy will be no different.

Uncharted 4: The Lost Legacy gameplay – How does it play?

If you’ve played Uncharted 4 you’ll feel right at home with The Lost Legacy. The majority of gameplay mechanics remain the same, albeit with a few new additions such as Chloe's ability to lockpick and sleuth around environments. How this will factor into the finished game is unclear, but it’ll certainly shake things up a bit. Who knows, we may even get to play as Nadine Ross, a nice change of pace from her kicking our butts in the last game.

Naughty Dog has confirmed The Lost Legacy will feel largely familar to Uncharted 4 veterans. If anything, it will only be a more refined version of something we already know and love. Of course, Chloe isn't without her own set of devastating tools. Alongside her trusty lockpick, she'll also have access to C4 that can be used to blast away enemies and solve puzzles. The team is creating "the biggest area ever for an Uncharted game." No small task when you consider some of the locales we've explored as Nathan Drake lately.

Uncharted 4: The Lost Legacy trailer – How does it look?

The one and only trailer for The Lost Legacy is the only one you need, providing 8 minutes of beautiful, uninterrupted gameplay footage:

