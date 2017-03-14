Ultra-violent PC shooter Strafe has been delayed

Previously scheduled to launch on March 28, first-person shooter Strafe is now coming on May 9, developer Pixel Titans has announced.

The rogue-like shooter has been turning heads constantly since its reveal with its Quake-inspired gameplay and gallons of gooey red stuff.

Pixel Titans has said the reason for the delay is an “unforeseen polygon shortage” to create its bleeding edge graphics.

"Strafe requires over 150,000 meticulously placed polygons to create its bleeding-edge graphics," game director Thom Glunt said, referencing the distinctly mid-90s look of the game. "Through an unexpected legal entanglement and a series of clerical errors, nearly 25,000 of those polygons arrived late to Pixel Titans world headquarters thus delaying the game by a few weeks."

Alastair Stevenson had a chance to play the gloriously gory shooter earlier this year. Here’s what he thought.

“From what I’ve seen Strafe plucks all the right nostalgia strings to be a great retro-shooter. The pixelated art style and old-school music and sound effects create a compelling world that’s sure to draw any classic Doom or Quake gamer back to their childhood. This, plus the game’s fast paced combat and fun secrets could make Strafe the first-person shooter to get for older gamers. My only concern is that the game’s short-length and insistence on cramming every retro reference it can into levels, may alienate some younger gamers.”

Strafe is gunning for PS4, PC, Mac and Linux on May 9, 2017.