If you want to find out the UK General Election results for 2017, this is the only place you need to be. We’ve got advice on how to follow the election results live and online, as well as the times of key announcements – including when we’ll know if Theresa May's Tories or Jeremy Corbyn's Labour won the contest.

On June 8, 2017, UK citizens head to the polls to vote for the party they hope will make up the next government. Voting closes at 10pm on Thursday, but we won’t know the result until Friday June 9. That said, there’ll be major clues about who’s won long before the final result is in, so read on to find out how to follow the action live.

How to watch the general election results live and online

The easiest way to catch up on the election coverage is on television, with the BBC providing extensive coverage to anyone who’s paid their license fee.

The BBC election night programme kicks off at 9.55pm on Thursday, with David Dimbleby presenting for the 10th time since 1979. A sizeable roster of BBC correspondents will also be on-hand for analysis and interviews.

In the morning, Huw Edwards will take over as lead presenter, while Andrew Neil will pick up interviewing. Click below to watch online:

You’ll also be able to follow various live-blogs for the election at most of the major newspaper websites.

UK Election Results Winner: What time will we know who won?

We won’t know the winners for absolute certain until Friday, June 9. But there are several key moments you’ll need to note down.

10pm – Polls close, lifting the restrictions on reporting voting intentions. A joint exit poll by the BBC, ITV, and Sky will be released, giving us a good idea of how the country has voted.

This survey is based on mock ballot papers that voters at 144 polling stations are asked to mark to show how they voted. It’s not a foolproof method, but it’s generally accurate when it comes to predicting the overall election outcome.

Midnight – At midnight, we’re expecting the three consistencies in Sunderland to declare their counts. It’s somewhat of a tradition that the constituencies race to report first, but the results won’t tell us much. Sunderland typically votes Labour, and is expected to do so once again in 2017.

1am – At 1am on Friday, we’re expecting to hear the count from Nuneaton. This is important because Nuneaton is the first marginal seat to report. That means the vote count will be tight between Labour and Conservatives, and could be an indicator for other marginal seats.

We’re also expecting two of the first London constituencies to report their results, specifically Battersea and Putney.

Will Theresa May be dealing with a hung Parliament come June 9?

2am – By 2am, we should have a good idea of how the polls are going. Several key marginals will have reported their counts, and we should have heard from London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s former Tooting seat, as well as Home Secretary Amber Rudd’s Hastings & Rye seat.

3am – At this point, we’ll probably know the outcome of Jeremy Corbyn’s Islington North seat, along with a bevy of other London seats.

4am – The vote counts will be rushing in by 4am. Key seats to watch out for are Birmingham Northfields, Walsall North, and Newcastle-under-Lyme, all West Midlands Labour seats that could be lost to the Conservatives.

5am – Theresa May’s Maidenhead seat should have declared by this point, and we’re also expecting to hear from Boston & Skegness, where Ukip leader Paul Nuttall hopes to oust the Tories. We’ll have seen many marginals reporting by this point, giving us a good idea of the country’s general leanings.

7am – It’s at this point where we’ll be fairly sure about the overarching outcome of the election. For instance, it’ll be clear if the Tories have won, or if there’s going to be a hung parliament. However, there will still be many seats still counting votes.

Noon – The remaining counts will roll in, with all constituencies having declared their totals by noon. However, we’ll almost certainly have heard pseudo-victory speeches from parties who have performed well long before this point. The final seats expected to report are Berwick-upon-Tweed, Blyth Valley, and Wansbeck.

Are you going to stay up to watch the UK General Election results roll in, or would you rather catch 40 winks? Let us know in the comments.