Ubisoft teases new games for Nintendo Switch, coming ‘quite soon'

In a surprise announcement, Ubisoft has pledged to unveil new games for the Nintendo Switch in the near future.

During Ubisoft’s recent earnings call with corporate investors, CEO Yves Guillemot revealed the the firm would be announcing new titles for the Nintendo Switch “quite soon”, although no other details were proffered at the time.

Ubisoft already released Just Dance 2017 for the Nintendo Switch earlier this year, and has promised a host of titles for the console, including:

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition

Just Dance 2018

Monopoly

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

It’s tricky to guess which existing IPs Ubisoft will be plotting to launch on the Switch, given that publishers tend to only choose very casual titles for Nintendo platforms. It’s possible that the new Assassin’s Creed Origins game – announced at this year’s E3 – could be revealed as a major port for the Switch. That would be a significant coup for Nintendo if the Switch fell in line with the October 27 launch date other consoles are getting.

Ubisoft also has some other major IP franchises, including South Park, Beyond Good & Evil, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy’s games. It’s possible that even older games from these franchises could be ported over to the Switch, as is the case with Bethesda's eternally-rebooted Skyrim.

Unfortunately, we won’t know for sure until Ubisoft makes an official announcement, so stay tuned.

The Nintendo Switch handheld console was released worldwide on March 3, 2017, and shipped over 2.74 million units in the first month of sales. Nintendo is hoping to sell 10 million units within the console’s first year on sale.

What else would you like to see from Ubisoft for the Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments.